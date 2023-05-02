iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police investigating alleged arson attempt in Old Montreal, gas can found at scene


A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A commercial building in Old Montreal was the target of an alleged arson attempt early Tuesday morning, police say.

The damage to the establishment was minor and no one was injured.

Authorities received a 911 call at approximately 4:35 a.m. reporting that someone had tried to set fire to the building located on St. Paul Street, in an area frequented by tourists.

Upon arrival on the scene, firefighters from the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SSIM) did not have to fight any flames, but they did find that a window of the establishment had been smashed, and authorities found a gas can at the site.

Firefighters have turned the investigation over to the Montreal police department's (SPVM) arson squad.

Police will be looking to see if any surveillance cameras in this predominantly commercial area may have captured images that will help them identify and find the culprits.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 2, 2023

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*