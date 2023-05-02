Police investigating alleged arson attempt in Old Montreal, gas can found at scene

A commercial building in Old Montreal was the target of an alleged arson attempt early Tuesday morning, police say.

The damage to the establishment was minor and no one was injured.

Authorities received a 911 call at approximately 4:35 a.m. reporting that someone had tried to set fire to the building located on St. Paul Street, in an area frequented by tourists.

Upon arrival on the scene, firefighters from the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SSIM) did not have to fight any flames, but they did find that a window of the establishment had been smashed, and authorities found a gas can at the site.

Firefighters have turned the investigation over to the Montreal police department's (SPVM) arson squad.

Police will be looking to see if any surveillance cameras in this predominantly commercial area may have captured images that will help them identify and find the culprits.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 2, 2023