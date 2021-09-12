Police investigating as more gunshots ring out on Montreal street

Gunshots rang out in the streets of Montreal again on Sunday, this time while most people were still in bed.

A 911 call around 4:30 a.m. alerted police to several gunshots heard near the intersection of Cremazie Blvd. and 14th Ave. in the St. Michel borough.

"When police arrived at the scene, they located two parked vehicles on 14th Avenue with gunshot impacts," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Caroline Chèvrefils.

A security perimeter was set up in the area to protect the scene. A forensic identification technician and the SPVM canine unit were called to the scene to search for clues or evidence.

"There are no victims and no suspects," said Chèvrefils.

The SPVM investigation continues.

It is the second time in two days that the SPVM were called to the scene where gunshots were heard.

Shots were heard and gunshot impacts and shell casings found in Dollard-des-Ormeaux Saturday morning at a residence that has been the scene of shootings twice in September.

No one was injured in Saturday's shooting.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 12, 2021.

-- With reporting from CTV News.