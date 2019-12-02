Police investigating attempted murder after man shot in Dorval parking lot
A man is in hospital after being shot in a parking lot in Dorval, in Montreal's West Island.
The incident happened near 55th Avenue at 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.
Officers found the 25-year-old man, who was suffering upper body injuries. He was conscious, but seriously injured, Bergeron said.
First-responders rushed him to the hospital. He told officers he did not know why he was targeted.
A vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, but officer say they do not know if the car was linked to the shooting.
Investigators are onsite to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Montreal police investigating after a 25 year-old man shot in parking lot at least once in the upper body on Ch. de la Côte-de-Liesse and Chartier Ave. in Dorval. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/gRS1iBpy79— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) December 3, 2019
