iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police investigating attempted murder in RDP

Police are investigating an attempted murder in RDP that happened May 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police are investigating an attempted murder in Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Police said they received a call at around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. When officers arrived at the scene on Perras Ave. near 53rd St, they found a 24-year-old male with bullet woulds in his upper and lower body.

The victim was conscious while being transported to hospital.

A perimeter was established in the area and the SPVM deployed a K9 unit to aid in the investigation.

No arrests have yet been made. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error