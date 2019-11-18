Police investigating car set ablaze overnight in Longueuil

MONTREAL - Police in Longueuil on the South Shore of Montreal are investigating a car fire that investigators suspect was deliberately set overnight.

The car was parked outside a residential building on Maurice-Savoie St. in the north-end of Longueuil, near Boucherville.

Around midnight, police say neighbours reported hearing an explosion, after which the car was discovered on fire.

Longueuil firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze; no one was in the car at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire was under investigation Monday morning.