Police investigating car set ablaze overnight in Longueuil
MONTREAL - Police in Longueuil on the South Shore of Montreal are investigating a car fire that investigators suspect was deliberately set overnight.
The car was parked outside a residential building on Maurice-Savoie St. in the north-end of Longueuil, near Boucherville.
Around midnight, police say neighbours reported hearing an explosion, after which the car was discovered on fire.
Longueuil firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze; no one was in the car at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported.
The exact cause of the fire was under investigation Monday morning.
