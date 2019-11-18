iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police investigating car set ablaze overnight in Longueuil

image.jpg

MONTREAL - Police in Longueuil on the South Shore of Montreal are investigating a car fire that investigators suspect was deliberately set overnight.

The car was parked outside a residential building on Maurice-Savoie St. in the north-end of Longueuil, near Boucherville.

Around midnight, police say neighbours reported hearing an explosion, after which the car was discovered on fire.

Longueuil firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze; no one was in the car at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire was under investigation Monday morning.

Stormwatch sidebar
Stormwatch CJAD
YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error