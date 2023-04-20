iHeartRadio
Police investigating deadly shooting of Laval man


image.jpg

Laval police (SPL) officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Chomedey district.

Police received a call shortly after 7 a.m. about gunshots on Havre Street near 83rd Avenue, just off the shores of the Riviere des Prairies.

"When the police arrived on the scene, the victim was on the ground outside," said SPL spokesperson Stephanie Beshara. "He was hit with gunshots."

The man in his early 60s was unconscious, and officers attempted to resuscitate him on scene.

He was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Officers are interviewing neighbours to determine more about the circumstances leading to the deadly shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The SPL transferred the file to the provincial police (SQ) because the homicide may have links to organized crime.

