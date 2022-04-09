Police investigating fatal fire in Sainte-Henedine, Quebec

An investigation is underway concerning a fatal fire that occurred in the last few hours in Sainte-Hénédine, about an hour south of Quebec City.

Emergency services were notified at around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday that a residence was engulfed in flames on Sainte-Therese Rd., in the small municipality of 1,400 people in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region.

"At first, the resident of the place was missing, but the body was found this morning in the rubble," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Beatrice Dorsainville.

The victim's identity has not been released and it is unknown what caused the fire at the moment.

"We have an investigation underway, with major crime investigators from the Surete du Quebec and the forensic identification service and fire scene technicians who are on site to analyze the scene," said Dorsainville.

The SQ investigation is ongoing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 9, 2022.