Police investigating gunshots heard in Montreal North

Montreal police are investigating a possible episode of gun violence in Montreal North.

Police received a 911 call at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The caller reported the sound of gunshots nearby.

Officers arrived on the scene and found two shell casings at the corner of Éthier Avenue and d’Amos Street.

The area was otherwise vacant when police arrived, no victims or suspects have been identified.

Investigators closed d’Amos between Éthier and Drapeau Avenue to survey the area.

Information relating to the type of shells has not been released, police say more details will become available as the investigation continues.

Since the spring, police reported an uptick in incidents involving firearms in several areas including Montreal-North, but also Ahuntsic, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rivière-des-Prairies and Old Montreal.

In early December, the city unveiled ELTA: a new devision of the Montreal police dedicated to fighting gun trafficking.