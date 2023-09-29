Police investigating overnight shooting, suspicious fire in Riviere-des-Prairies

It was a busy night for Montreal police (SPVM) in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough, with investigators tackling a shooting and suspicious fire.

No one was injured in either incident, and no arrests were reported by daybreak Friday.

Officers were first called to a home on Lorenzo-Prince Avenue, near Jules-Tremblay Avenue, around 2:35 a.m. after at least one shot was fired at the building, shattering a glass door.

According to police, two people were inside the home, both unharmed.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and will analyze surveillance footage to learn more about the event.

About a half hour later, around 3 a.m., police were called in to assist the fire department with a "suspicious" residential fire.

Firefighters had controlled the flames by the time police arrived at the building on Jean-Jalbot Avenue, near Jacques-Rousseau Street.

Evacuations were carried out and no injuries were reported.

The suspicious natured of the fire meant the file was transferred to the SPVM.