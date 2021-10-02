iHeartRadio
Police investigating possible arson attack on Montreal vehicle

Montreal police are investigating a suspected arson attack on a vehicle found ablaze in the Saint-Laurent borough.

Police received a 911 call at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning to report the vehicle.

Firefighters were already on the scene when police arrived. The vehicle in question was a truck parked in a private entrance on Somerset Street near Keller Boulevard.

A witness reportedly told officers a person was seen setting the truck on fire.  

A gas can was found by police at the scene. 

While the vehicle was damaged by the fire, the properties surrounding it were not. There were no reported injuries, nor arrests.

The Montreal police arson squad has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.  

