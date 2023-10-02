Police investigating possible arson of two vehicles in Montreal

Montreal police are launching an investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the possible arson of two vehicles in the LaSalle borough on Sunday night.

Emergency services learned at around 3:45 a.m. on Monday that two vehicles were engulfed in flames in the driveway of a residence on Tremblay Avenue.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but the flames had had time to cause "major" damage to the two vehicles. The exterior facade of the residence was also damaged by the flames.

"According to initial information received, traces of accelerant were found at the scene, which is why the investigation has been transferred to the arson squad," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Jeanne Drouin.

No arrests had been made in this case at the start of the day.

The vehicles have been towed away for analysis, and the SPVM investigation is continuing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 2, 2023.