Police investigating shooting on Montreal's South Shore

Chateauguay police are looking for suspects after a shooting Thursday night in the middle of the municipality on Montreal's South Shore. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Chateauguay police are looking for suspects after shots were fired in the municipality on Montreal's South Shore.

Police say they received a call around 7 p.m. Thursday night about gunshots that rang out on St. Joseph Blvd. near d'Anjou Blvd.

In #Chateauguay overnight where police are looking for a shooting suspect after several shots were fired in the area Saint-Joseph boulevard near Dubois street. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/ogL6cb9hbV

— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) March 12, 2021

Police said there were no reported injuries, and an investigation is underway. 

-- more to come.

