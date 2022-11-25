iHeartRadio
Police investigating stabbing of man, 39, in Plateau-Mont-Royal


A Montreal police (SPVM) cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Police are investigating a stabbing in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Monday morning that sent one victim to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the intersection of St-Laurent Boulevard and Prince Arthur Street just after 9 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 39-year-old man a few blocks away, near the corner of Bullion and Prince Arthur streets. The man suffered at least one stab wound to his upper body, a police spokesperson said. 

The victim was sent to hospital, but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police believe the man was stabbed during a conflict with a group of individuals. No arrests were made as of noon Friday, but police are still conducting their investigation. 

