Police investigating 'suspicious' fire in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighborhood

Police are investigating what they call a suspicious fire in Saint-Michel on Monday.

Firefighters reached the scene shortly after 2:30 a.m. where an empty apartment building was ablaze.

They called Montreal Police (SPVM) after discovering there was not one, but several fires inside the building.

“The fire department thought it was suspicious,” said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Investigators arrived at 7 a.m. to survey the scene.

The building is located on Pie-IX boulevard, west of Jean-Rivard street.

Neighbors were evacuated by firefighters. There were no reported injuries.

Police said the building sustained water and fire-related damages, but reported no damage to surrounding properties.