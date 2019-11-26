Police investigating suspicious fires at restaurants in Montreal, Mirabel

Police are investigating after two restaurants were set on fire Tuesday morning.

At 1:10 a.m., Montreal firefighters were called to a Subway restaurant at Provost Street, near 11th Avenue in the Lachine borough.

While extinguishing the flames, firefighters say they found traces of an incendiary device. The file was transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

“Some elements on the scene led them to believe it was a criminal fire,” said Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

“No one was inside the building and there were no injuries.”

When officers spoke to the restaurant’s owner, he told police that another one of his establishments, in Mirabel in the Laurentians, was set ablaze around the same time.

The second fire is being investigated by Mirabel police. There have been no arrests and police are working to determine if there is a link between the two fires.