Police investigating suspicious vehicle fire in Saint-Laurent


Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire in the city's Saint-Laurent borough early Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to a parking lot on Tait Street near the Côte-Vertu Road intersection around 5:10 a.m.

After firefighters put out the blaze, the found evidence in the rubble suggesting the fire was of a suspicious origin. The case was forwarded to the SPVM arson squad.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made; however, one person was spotted leaving the scene of the fire shortly after it started.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 25, 2023.

