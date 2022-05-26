Police investigating threatening social media post captured near Pointe-Claire school

Montreal police were on site at John Rennie High School Thursday after threatening images were posted to social media, which may have featured a firearm.

The post included two images: the first showed what appeared to be the side of the school. The second image depicted a young man holding what appeared to be a firearm in an unknown location.

Police say the post is related to a conflict between two people who have yet to be identified, and that they were likely going to meet at the school. The threats were not directed toward the school itself.

Police got a call reporting the post at around 9:40 a.m.

Students remained in class while officers stationed themselves at the school. The board notified parents of the situation and asked them not to pick up their kids.

School board officials said in an internal note to parents that "at no point were staff or students in danger."

School officials decided to send students home in the early afternoon as officers continued their investigation. Some were bussed out of school property at around 1 p.m.

Police say their firearm division is trying to learn more about the threats. There have been no arrests.

In a statement released later in the day, the Lester B. Pearson School Board thanked the police for acting quickly.

"Today’s incident was extremely regrettable and troubling," the board said.

"We are extremely relieved and thankful for the prompt and thorough response of law enforcement and the professional way our staff managed the situation."

A school spokesperson confirmed classes would resume Friday morning.