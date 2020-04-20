Police issue tickets totalling more than $10,000 to 7 people at house party north of Montreal

Police in Terrebonne, north of Montreal, said they issued seven tickets totalling more than $10,000 to people alleged to have contravened COVID-19 public health orders by holding a house party.

Police officers from the Terrebonne-Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines-Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal force said they received a call about a party Saturday night at a private residence in Terrebonne.

Officers said they heard loud music and estimated that there were several people inside the home.

When the homeowners refused to cooperate with officers, police said, they obtained a warrant to enter the home and identify the people alleged to have breached public-health orders barring public gatherings during the current pandemic.

Seven people at the home during the party were each given tickets for $1,546 for refusing to obey public health orders.

The force said it is still prioritizing informing residents of public health orders - and note that the vast majority of people they come across are indeed respecting them - but that it will not hesitate to enforce the orders and ticket people who are ignoring them.