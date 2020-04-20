Police issue tickets totalling more than $10,000 to 7 people at house party north of Montreal
Police in Terrebonne, north of Montreal, said they issued seven tickets totalling more than $10,000 to people alleged to have contravened COVID-19 public health orders by holding a house party.
Police officers from the Terrebonne-Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines-Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal force said they received a call about a party Saturday night at a private residence in Terrebonne.
Officers said they heard loud music and estimated that there were several people inside the home.
- Complete coverage at CTVNews.ca/coronavirus
- Coronavirus newsletter sign-up: Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
When the homeowners refused to cooperate with officers, police said, they obtained a warrant to enter the home and identify the people alleged to have breached public-health orders barring public gatherings during the current pandemic.
Seven people at the home during the party were each given tickets for $1,546 for refusing to obey public health orders.
The force said it is still prioritizing informing residents of public health orders - and note that the vast majority of people they come across are indeed respecting them - but that it will not hesitate to enforce the orders and ticket people who are ignoring them.
Latest Audio
-
CHEF RICARDO: use your leftovers to make chicken fried riceCHEF RICARDO: use your leftovers to make chicken fried rice
-
COLM FEORE: with Andrew Carter on national Canadian film dayCOLM FEORE: with Andrew Carter on national Canadian film day
-
DR. MITCH: a message for the lawyer of the class action lawsuit against the governmentDR. MITCH: a message for the lawyer of the class action lawsuit against the government