Police launch manhunt after prisoner escapes from Quebec City detention centre

Provincial police have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who escaped from a Quebec City prison with the help of two accomplices.

Dave Gingras-Gaudet, 37, escaped from the outdoor yard of the Orsainville Detention Centre Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) major crime unit.

Gingras-Gaudet was being held at the prison on several drug charges and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The suspect is described as a 138-pound white man, five feet and six inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes. He has several tattoos on his arms, back, and chest as well as a goatee.

He was wearing a black t-shirt and light-coloured jeans at the time of his escape, according to the SQ.

"He managed to escape through a gap in the outer fence with the help of his accomplices, [...] but he was the only one who attempted to flee," said Béatrice Dorsainville, an SQ spokesperson.

The two alleged accomplices have already been arrested.

Quebec's Ministry of Public Safety has opened an administrative investigation into the incident.

Anyone who can identify Gingras-Gaudet is asked to contact the SQ Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

In 2014, three prisoners brazenly escaped by helicopter from the Orsainville Detention Centre — the second helicopter escape within a 15-month time span. The trio was arrested at an Old Montreal condo after a two-week manhunt.