Police locate Quebec man reported missing Wednesday CTVNewsMontreal.ca Digital Reporter Lillian Roy A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Quebec provincial police say a man in his 50s who was reported missing Wednesday has been found. Penguins snap losing streak, thump Canadiens 6-0 on the road The Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 6-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Don't walk alone at night, Montreal principal tells students after fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy Days after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood, the victim's principal is telling her students to avoid the nearby park and to not walk alone at night. 'They're bloodsuckers': Montreal man says he lost nearly $400,000 in cryptocurrency scam After losing nearly $400,000 in a romance cryptocurrency scam that started on Facebook Dating, a Montreal resident is warning others to avoid making the same mistake he did. Pornographic video, Nazi images interrupt Zoom meeting for CISSS de la Gaspésie staff CISSS teams tried for several minutes to stop the broadcast of the images before they had to create a new room to continue the session. As vehicle theft declines in Quebec, Montreal is seeing an uptick There is a shortage of cars worldwide, and that's not only affecting consumers -- experts say thieves have noticed it, too. Premier says Quebec is ready to vaccinate kids, hints that public health measures could be lifted in 'early 2022' Quebec Premier Francois Legault hinted Thursday that most of the public health measures will be lifted in 'early 2022' if at least 80 per cent of children five to 11 years old are fully vaccinated. Quebec doctors who provide care in English say they're concerned about new language legislation The people who provide health care in Montreal in English say they are extremely concerned about what Bill 96 might mean for them and their patients. The longer Lachine Hospital ER stays closed, the harder it will be to reopen, doctors say Dr. Paul Saba said the hospital is struggling to hold onto respiratory therapists because it's not able to offer them the same bonuses as other hospitals. Coronavirus: vaccine approval for kids expected The federal government is set to announce Friday that Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11