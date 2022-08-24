iHeartRadio
Police locate vehicle that could be linked to fatal Montreal shooting

image.jpg

Montreal police (SPVM) located a "suspicious vehicle" that they say may be linked to a fatal Tuesday shooting.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, a 911 call was made concerning an abandoned vehicle on Canora and Franklin Streets in the Town of Mount-Royal.

An SPVM spokesperson said the vehicle might be that of a suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, a 44-year-old man was shot at the Rockland Shopping Centre. He was sent to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries that same day.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The Rockland incident was one of two fatal shootings in Montreal on Tuesday afternoon.

Less than an hour later, 50-year-old Diego Fiorita was shot on Ontario St. near St. Denis St. in Montreal's Latin Quarter neighbourhood.

12

