Police looking for 53-year-old man missing in Sorel

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a 53-year-old man who has been missing in Sorel since Nov. 26.

Alain Laplante was last seen on that day at around noon near the Tim Horton's on Victoria St. Police said he may be travelling by foot or by taxi and his family has reasons to fear for his safety.

Laplante stands 5'9 and weighs 214 lbs. He has white hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long navy blue coat, dark toque, jeans and winter boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip at 1-800-659-4264.  

