Police looking for 85-year-old man last seen on Montreal's West Island

Elie Gemayel, 85, went missing on Montreal's West Island, and his family fears for his safety. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old man who went missing on the West Island.

Elie Gemayel is 5'8" and weighs about 160 pounds, and was last seen walking in the Beaconsfield area around 10:30 a.m.

#Missing
Elie Gemayel, 85 y/o, was last seen in Beaconsfield. His relatives are worried for his safety. Thank you for sharing.#SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/CoPbOh7vcj

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) August 26, 2022

He is a Maghrebi man who does not speak English or French and his family has reason to fear for his safety, police say.

He was wearing a white and green plaid shirt with brown pants and a beige golf hat when he went missing.  

