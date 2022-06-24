iHeartRadio
Police looking for driver of truck who killed woman, 25, in Brossard hit-and-run

Longueuil police are investigating after a young woman died early Friday in a hit-and-run when she was crossing the street in Brossard.

The collision happened about 4:20 a.m., police said.

The woman was crossing near the corner of Lautrec St. and Rome Blvd. in Brossard when she was hit by a black pickup truck.

She died at the scene. Police are still looking for the truck and its driver, who fled the scene, they said.

The woman hasn't been identified yet.

More updates may be available on Monday, police said.

