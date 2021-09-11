Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl who may be in danger

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Kimberly Borris, who was last seen Monday.

Borris is around 5'2" tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

She has black hair, dark eyes and speaks French.

#Missing

She was last seen in the Riviere-des-Prairies/Pointes aux Trembles borough wearing jogging pants and a black jacket.

Police fear she is with unsavoury company and may be in danger.

Those with information are asked to contact the SPVM's confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.