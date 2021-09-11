iHeartRadio
Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl who may be in danger

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Kimberly Borris, who was last seen Monday.

Borris is around 5'2" tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

She has black hair, dark eyes and speaks French.

#Missing
Kimberly Borris, 17 years old, was last seen in Rivière des Prairies/Pointes aux Trembles borough. The investigators have reasons to fear for her safety. Thank you for retweeting. ^RM #SPVM pic.twitter.com/BNBRq19fM6

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) September 11, 2021

She was last seen in the Riviere-des-Prairies/Pointes aux Trembles borough wearing jogging pants and a black jacket.

Police fear she is with unsavoury company and may be in danger.

Those with information are asked to contact the SPVM's confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. 

