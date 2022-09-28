Police looking for missing 23-year-old, who may be in danger

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 23-year-old man, who has been missing for a week and may be in danger.

Vatsal Rabari was last seen Sept. 20 in Jonquiere and may be riding a dark-coloured mountain bike.

He is around 5'5" tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has black hair and eyes.

Those with information about Rabari are asked to contact a local police station or call 911.