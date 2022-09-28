Police looking for missing 23-year-old, who may be in danger
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 23-year-old man, who has been missing for a week and may be in danger.
Vatsal Rabari was last seen Sept. 20 in Jonquiere and may be riding a dark-coloured mountain bike.
- READ MORE: CTVNewsMontreal.ca's continued coverage of crime and policing in the Greater Montreal Area
He is around 5'5" tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has black hair and eyes.
Those with information about Rabari are asked to contact a local police station or call 911.