Police looking for sexual assault suspect who fled drug rehab centre

Laval police are looking for Kevin Scott, 29, who violated court-ordered conditions and fled a rehab centre he was ordered to stay at while awaiting his trial on sexual assault and death threat charges. SOURCE: SPL

The Laval police department (SPL) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man charged with sexual assault who violated conditions and is at large.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Scott, 29, on Oct. 19 for breach of conditions in connection with sexual assault and death threat charges from Aug. 2020.

Le SPL recherche Kevin Scott, 29 ans. Un mandat d'arrestation a été émis pour des accusations de bris de condition, en lien avec un dossier d'agression sexuelle.
He was ordered to remain in a drug rehab centre while awaiting trial, but allegedly violated court-ordered conditions and fled the centre Oct. 17, according to an SPL news release issued Thursday.

Police say he may be in the Laval or Saint-Jerome regions. 

