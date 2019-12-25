Police looking for this man who went missing from a Verdun seniors' residence
Montreal police are looking for a 76-year-old man who went missing on Dec. 23.
Raymond Hubbard was last seen that day at 8:00 a.m. at a seniors’ residence in Verdun. Police said they fear for his health and safety as Hubbard may have difficulty orienting himself and he requires medications that are not in his possession.
Hubbard is Caucasian and stands 5’11 and weighs 195 lbs. He speaks English and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green anorak-style coat, leather gloves, blue jeans and dark boots. He is known to frequent depanneurs and places where there are video poker machines.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Info-Cime Montreal at 514-393-1133.
Latest Audio
-
Guzzo: Stop taxing gasoline, start taxing paper
Vince Guzzo is exploring a possible bid for Leadership of the Conservative Party, and he joined Dan to flesh out some of his possible campaign pledges.
-
Delmar's most Fascinating Montrealers of 2019: Mike Grenier
Another one of Dan Delmar's most fascinating Montrealers; this time it's Mike Grenier, who spends his days trying to save and take care of horses.
-
Delmar's Fascinating Montrealers for 2019: Marlene Jennings
Dan Delmar speaks with some of the most fascinating Montrealers of 2019. Marlene Jennings has been especially busy, and her latest endeavor is to get the EMSB under control.