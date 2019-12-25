Police looking for this man who went missing from a Verdun seniors' residence

Montreal police are looking for a 76-year-old man who went missing on Dec. 23.

Raymond Hubbard was last seen that day at 8:00 a.m. at a seniors’ residence in Verdun. Police said they fear for his health and safety as Hubbard may have difficulty orienting himself and he requires medications that are not in his possession.

Hubbard is Caucasian and stands 5’11 and weighs 195 lbs. He speaks English and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green anorak-style coat, leather gloves, blue jeans and dark boots. He is known to frequent depanneurs and places where there are video poker machines.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Info-Cime Montreal at 514-393-1133.