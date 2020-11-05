iHeartRadio
Police looking for victims of Monteregie man charged with sexually assaulting minors, making them take drugs

Police are looking for possible victims of Guy Godin, 46, who is facing several charges, including sexual contact with minors.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a series of sexual offenses dating from 2017 to present. 

Among others, Guy Godin is facing charges related to sexual contact, drug trafficking, and forcing his alleged victims to take drugs -- most of whom were under the age of 16.

He appeared at the Longueuil courthouse on Oct. 28. 

Investigators from the Roussillon police force say the attacks occurred in the cities of St-Philippe and St-Mathieu, i Monteregie, and they believe there could be more victims than the "several" they've already identified. 

A unified command structure between several Quebec police forces -- including the provincial police -- has been set up in order to pool resources. 

Anyone with information on Godin is being asked to contact Sgt. Francois Letourneau of the Roussillon police at 450-638-0911, ext. 416. 

