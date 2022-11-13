Police made previous visit to Que. home where possible femicide occurred: neighbour

The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. residence where a man was arrested in connection with his wife's death had been visited by police in the past, a source told CTV News.

Donna Callahan, 69, was discovered severely injured at her home in the Montérégie region on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to hospital, but it was too late.

Her spouse, 64-year-old Terry Oligny, was arrested at the scene and appeared in court Sunday to face a second-degree murder charge. His next court appearance is on Dec. 21.

According to neighbour Catherine Berger, police had reported to the residence at least once before, a few years ago.

"There was one episode where the police intervened at their home," Berger recalled. "The woman was gone for a few days, with help from police, but came back."

Besides that, the couple rarely "made many waves," Berger said, and the incident shocked the community.

"Even though there was an episode with the police, we never would have believed that it would get to this point."

Another neighbour, Sylvain Pruneau, said Oligny was known for having a temper.

"He's been aggressive towards me before, but nothing major. A conflict between two adults, but nothing more," he said.

Both neighbours said Callahan, an Anglophone living in a majority French-speaking community, mostly kept to herself.

Police visited her home Saturday after a relative phoned 911 to report Callahan had missed an appointment.

"The call came from a relative who was worried about not having answers from the victim," explained Stephane Tremblay, a spokesperson for provincial police (SQ).

"When the police officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a seriously injured woman, who was sent [to] the hospital and was later pronounced dead."

ANOTHER FEMICIDE?

Melpa Kamateros is the executive director of Shield of Athena, a non-profit that offers shelter and services to victims of family violence.

She said the tragedy in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu highlights a serious issue in Quebec.

"The situation is out of control. Way out of control," she said. "It points to the fact that we're not doing something right. There is something that is not clicking, that is not connecting, regarding the protection of women who are victims of conjugal violence."

If confirmed, Callahan's death would mark Quebec's 14th femicide of 2022.

Kamateros stressed the importance of reporting signs of abuse to authorities.

"If we see that a partner is particularly coercive, if we see the woman is silent, if notice bruises, depression, if we hear strange sounds at night, we all have a responsibility to call the police and remark on the situation."

'LOVED BY EVERYONE'

Callahan had recently retired from her job as a daycare worker at the local English-language school, St. John's.

"She was loved by everyone. Very gentle and attentive," parent Amy Loignon told CTV News.

A notice signed by the school's principal, Colleen Lauzier, was sent to parents on Sunday stating psychological support would be offered at the school.

"As the story develops and word travels, we must be mindful to respect the memory of Donna," it reads. "I know you will all join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to Donna's children during this difficult time."

SUPPORT NETWORK

Victims of domestic violence can contact SOS violence conjugale at 1-800-363-9010.

Other resources: