Police make 3 more arrests after teen attacked with hammer at Montreal high school


Three more people have been arrested in connection with a hammer attack on a 16-year-old boy Monday outside a school in Montreal North, police said Friday.

This brings the total number of arrests to four in the case that left students shaken at the École Calixa Lavallée.

On Thursday, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy and two men, both 19. All three are expected to be charged in court later on Friday. Police did not say whether any of the people they arrested attended the school.

A 17-year-old boy, who is not a student, was also charged Thursday with assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. 

On Monday, a group of people attacked the 16-year-old boy with a hammer as he left the high school on Pelletier Avenue.

He was sent to hospital in critical condition. His condition later improved, but his injuries are severe.

A video from an eyewitness, obtained by Noovo Info, shows multiple individuals fleeing from the scene of the assault. A person can be seen on the ground in the snow as the other people run away.

