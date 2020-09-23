Police need help identifying man possibly abducted from Rivieres-des-Prairies gas station
Montreal police are asking for the public's help in identifying a possible victim who appears to have been forced into a vehicle on Monday in Riviere-des-Prairies.
The incident occurred at a Shell gas station located at 9080 Maurice-Duplessis Blvd.
Police say the man is white, stands about six feet tall, is slim and is likely between 50 to 60 years old. He has short red hair and had a beard that was a few days old.
The man also wore a red sweatshirt under a grey jacket, dark pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911, their local police department or the anonymous the info-crime line at 514-393-1133.
