iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police need help identifying man possibly abducted from Rivieres-des-Prairies gas station

kidnap victim

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in identifying a possible victim who appears to have been forced into a vehicle on Monday in Riviere-des-Prairies. 

The incident occurred at a Shell gas station located at 9080 Maurice-Duplessis Blvd. 

Police say the man is white, stands about six feet tall, is slim and is likely between 50 to 60 years old. He has short red hair and had a beard that was a few days old. 

Missing person

The man also wore a red sweatshirt under a grey jacket, dark pants and black shoes. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911, their local police department or the anonymous the info-crime line at 514-393-1133. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error