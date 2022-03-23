iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police north of Montreal conduct drug trafficking raids, no arrests

photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria

A big police operation was launched Wednesday morning by officers from several police forces patrolling areas north of Montreal to neutralize drug trafficking activities on various territories.

The Escouade régionale mixte (ERM) Rive-Nord says the searches were the result of an investigation that began in 2020 and involved more than 120 police officers from various units of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), as well as police departments in Laval, Deux-Montagnes, Saint-Jérôme, Mirabel, Blainville and Saint-Eustache.

Police say the purpose of the operation was to find evidence in the homes of drug trafficking suspects. They are hoping to prove that Wednesday's seizures will prove that suspected dealers are involved in criminal activities.

The North Shore Regional Joint Force (RJF) is not reporting any arrests as part of the police operation, but the investigation related to the searches is ongoing.

Regional joint forces are partners between police services whose objective is to pool resources to better fight organized crime in all regions of Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 23, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error