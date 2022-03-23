Police north of Montreal conduct drug trafficking raids, no arrests

A big police operation was launched Wednesday morning by officers from several police forces patrolling areas north of Montreal to neutralize drug trafficking activities on various territories.

The Escouade régionale mixte (ERM) Rive-Nord says the searches were the result of an investigation that began in 2020 and involved more than 120 police officers from various units of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), as well as police departments in Laval, Deux-Montagnes, Saint-Jérôme, Mirabel, Blainville and Saint-Eustache.

Police say the purpose of the operation was to find evidence in the homes of drug trafficking suspects. They are hoping to prove that Wednesday's seizures will prove that suspected dealers are involved in criminal activities.

The North Shore Regional Joint Force (RJF) is not reporting any arrests as part of the police operation, but the investigation related to the searches is ongoing.

Regional joint forces are partners between police services whose objective is to pool resources to better fight organized crime in all regions of Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 23, 2022.