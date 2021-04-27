Police offer $2,000 reward for information on suspects in restaurant arson

Montreal police have released video and images of two suspects as part of an investigation into an arson in an Anjou restaurant.

The fire happened on April 22 in a building on Roi-Rene Blvd. near the intersection of Chateauneuf at 6:05 a.m.

A surveillance camera captured footage of the two suspects throwing a projectile at the building and then going inside while holding a gas cannister. Police said the suspects set the restaurant on fire and escaped on foot.

Both suspects are white males of average build and are between 17 and 20-years-old. One was dressed in a black hooded sweater with a zipper and long white lines on the sleeves. He was also wearing a black hat, black mask, headphones, black track pants with white patterns on the side, white socks and black running shoes.

The second suspect was thinner than his accomplice and wore a black hoodie, black tuque, black mask and black Nike running shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip to Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrests.