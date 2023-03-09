iHeartRadio
Police officer injured in crash en route to Rosemont shooting


An SPVM vehicle with front-end damage can be seen at the corner of Saint-Michel and Rosemont Boulevards on March 9, 2023.

A Montreal police officer was injured in a car crash on her way to the scene of a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

The police vehicle crashed into a civilian vehicle at the corner of Saint-Michel and Rosemont Boulevards, sending the officer to hospital with a non-life-threatening arm injury.

The man inside the other vehicle was not injured, say police.

The officer had been on her way to a shooting investigation near 19th Ave. and Rosemont Blvd. in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot at least once in the arm and taken to hospital, where he is expected to recover.

No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

19th Ave. between Rosemont Blvd. and Bellechasse St. is expected to be closed for several hours.

The police accident squad, which looks into matters involving Montreal police vehicles, is investigating the crash.

