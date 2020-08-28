Police officer injured in hit-and-run in Montreal North
Montreal police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Montreal North on Friday morning that left a police officer injured.
The officer was seated in his police cruiser, with his seat belt on, when a car struck his vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. on De Castille St. near Bellevois Ave, a police spokesperson said.
The collision also involved two parked cars, but nobody else was injured.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was able to call for help himself.
