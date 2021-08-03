iHeartRadio
Police officer shoots suspect after pulling over vehicle in Laurentians

Quebec's independent police watchdog is investigating an incident on Tuesday in which a man was injured during a police intervention in Lac-des-Ecorces.

According to preliminary information from the Bureau of Independent Investigators, a Quebec provincial police officer intercepted a suspicious vehicle on an isolated portion of Rte-117 at 2:37 p.m.

The suspect allegedly got out of his vehicle and make “suicidal and threatening remarks to the police officer.”

The officer used pepper spray and “the individual returned to his vehicle and took an object in his hands.”

The officer then opened fire and shot the suspect at least once.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was taken to hospital and his life is not believed to be in danger. 

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 3, 2021.

