iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police officer, suspect injured in downtown Montreal shooting

image.jpg

Quebec's independent bureau of investigations (BEI) is looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left two people injured, including a Montreal police (SPVM) officer.

Police received a 911 call at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday about a conflict involving an armed man in Cabot Square.

According to the BEI, officers arrived on the scene and located a man in possession of a firearm.

However, he refused to obey orders and fled on foot, causing a police pursuit.

"While the SPVM officers were pursuing the man, at least one shot was fired," the bureau states. "One police officer was shot in the leg."

The BEI continues: "police officers then briefly lost sight of the man before locating him in an alley" near Hope Avenue and René-Lévesque Boulevard.

The officers managed to subdue the man, and both injured parties were transported to hospital.

The suspect suffered a leg injury that "could have been caused by a firearm projectile."

The bureau notes their lives are not in danger.

Six BEI investigators have been assigned to the case, with support from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact them via their website.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*