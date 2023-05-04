Police on Montreal's South Shore believe alleged pedophile had other victims

Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's help in locating other potential victims of Brossard resident Francois Broucher, who was charged with sexual assault against a minor.

Longueuil police (SPAL) arrested Boucher, 57, on April 6. He is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference for alleged offences against a minor between 1997 and 2007.

His next court date is Aug. 22.

"The SPAL believes that it is very possible that Mr. Boucher committed illegal acts of a sexual nature towards other victims," the police said in a news release.

Le @PoliceSPAL demande l’aide du public afin d’entrer en contact avec toute personne qui pourrait avoir été victime d'agression sexuelle de Francois Boucher 57 ans, résident de Brossard.

Victime? ��450-463-7211

Détails : https://t.co/cEy4AsDng8 pic.twitter.com/eoXvhTKu31

— Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) May 4, 2023

Victims or those with information about Boucher can call the SPAL at 450-463-7211. All calls are confidential.