Police on Montreal's South Shore believe alleged pedophile had other victims
Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's help in locating other potential victims of Brossard resident Francois Broucher, who was charged with sexual assault against a minor.
Longueuil police (SPAL) arrested Boucher, 57, on April 6. He is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference for alleged offences against a minor between 1997 and 2007.
His next court date is Aug. 22.
"The SPAL believes that it is very possible that Mr. Boucher committed illegal acts of a sexual nature towards other victims," the police said in a news release.
Victims or those with information about Boucher can call the SPAL at 450-463-7211. All calls are confidential.