Police on Montreal's South Shore believe alleged pedophile had other victims


Longueuil police (SPAL) is asking anyone who believes themselves to have been a victim of Francois Boucher to contact them immediately. SOURCE: SPAL

Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's help in locating other potential victims of Brossard resident Francois Broucher, who was charged with sexual assault against a minor.

Longueuil police (SPAL) arrested Boucher, 57, on April 6. He is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference for alleged offences against a minor between 1997 and 2007.

His next court date is Aug. 22.

"The SPAL believes that it is very possible that Mr. Boucher committed illegal acts of a sexual nature towards other victims," the police said in a news release.

Le @PoliceSPAL demande l’aide du public afin d’entrer en contact avec toute personne qui pourrait avoir été victime d'agression sexuelle de Francois Boucher 57 ans, résident de Brossard.
Victime? ��450-463-7211
Détails : https://t.co/cEy4AsDng8 pic.twitter.com/eoXvhTKu31

— Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) May 4, 2023

Victims or those with information about Boucher can call the SPAL at 450-463-7211. All calls are confidential.  

