Police on Montreal's South Shore discovered a dead body bearing traces of violence in a park

Longueuil police (file)

Police on the South Shore of Montreal are investigating after a dead man was discovered in a park Saturday morning.

Longueuil police (SPAL) report that the man, whose age is unknown, was discovered at 10:30 a.m. in Michel-Chartrand Park.

"This is suspicious death because the body bears traces of violence," police posted on its Twitter page.

Un homme dont l'âge est inconnu pour l'instant a été retrouvé sans vie ce matin vers 10h30 dans le parc Michel-Chartrand. Il s'agit d'une mort suspecte car le corps porte des traces de violence. Un large périmètre de sécurité a été érigé afin de protéger la scène.

— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) January 30, 2021

A security perimeter has been erected.

The police investigation is ongoing.

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.  

