Police on Montreal's South Shore looking for victims of man charged with multiple sexual assault counts

Longueuil police (SPAL) believe a young man who is currently in custody on numerous sex crime charges may have had other victims, and they are inviting them to come forward.

Longueuil police have been investigating Jason Rondeau-Dufresne, 23 years old, since March 28. He is now facing seven charges, including sexual assault, touching a person under the age of 16 and breach of conditions.

Investigators believe that Rondeau-Dufresne's actions were directed at at least two minor victims.

The SPAL is in contact with two alleged victims as well as two other potential victims.

Rondeau-Dufresne will return to the Criminal Division of the Longueuil Court House next Friday, May 13.

RECHERCHE DE VICTIMES

Arrestation par le SPAL d’un individu de 23 ans pour crimes à caractère sexuel

Le SPAL demande l’aide du public afin d’entrer en contact avec toute personne qui pourrait avoir été victime de Jason Rondeau-Dufresne, 23 ans.

Détails: https://t.co/gdR26FpmCz pic.twitter.com/boojt6vajF

Since several victims have been identified, the Serial Crime Investigation Management Structure (GECS), coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), has been deployed in this case.

This structure allows Quebec police services to work in partnership to quickly identify crimes committed by predators.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 10, 2022.