Police on Montreal's South Shore seize drugs, cash and weapons, arrest 3 men


Longueuil police

Three men were arrested this week on Montreal's South Shore with police believing they were involved in drug trafficking.

Longueuil police (SPAL) reported that after obtaining judicial authorizations, officers conducted searches in three locations and seized a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine tablets, pharmaceutical tablets and GHB.

In addition, 13 mobile phones, a scale, a firearm, a grenade and luxury cars were seized.

Police say the value of the items seized is over $250,000.

The investigation began last February, based on information received from the public.

The searches led to the arrest of William Phillips-Demarbre, 32, Benjamin Lebrun, 39, and Sylvain Larocque, 58.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 26, 2023. 

