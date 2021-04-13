Police on scene in Cote-St-Luc to negotiate with possibly armed man barricaded in home
A police negotiator and SWAT team are being dispatched to a Cote-St-Luc home where police say an armed man may have barricaded himself inside.
According to police, a bailiff went to the home to execute a warrant on Tuesday. The man inside the home told the bailiff he was armed.
Police cordoned off traffic near the residence on Kildare Ave.
A spokesperson for the SPVM said that although they believe the man is bluffing, they are taking no chances and have evacuated some nearby homes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.