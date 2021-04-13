iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police on scene in Cote-St-Luc to negotiate with possibly armed man barricaded in home

image.jpg

A police negotiator and SWAT team are being dispatched to a Cote-St-Luc home where police say an armed man may have barricaded himself inside.

According to police, a bailiff went to the home to execute a warrant on Tuesday. The man inside the home told the bailiff he was armed.

Police cordoned off traffic near the residence on Kildare Ave.

A spokesperson for the SPVM said that although they believe the man is bluffing, they are taking no chances and have evacuated some nearby homes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error