Police open investigation after 'suicide kits' mailed to Montreal addresses

Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and suicidal ideation. Take care when reading.

Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called "suicide kits" containing sodium nitrate allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.

Police said Monday the kits were allegedly prepared by Kenneth Law, 57, and mailed to addresses in the Montreal area.

Law, a trained engineer and former chef from Mississauga, Ont., was first charged in May in relation to two deaths in the Peel region and has been accused of aiding and abetting suicide by selling hoods, masks, and deadly concentrations of sodium nitrite online.

Encouraging or assisting someone to take their own life is a criminal offence in Canada.

Law has said he's not responsible for what people do with his products.

Montreal police said several names of different companies appear on the kits that were mailed out, including Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode, Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA and ICemac.

"The SPVM is calling for vigilance, as the kits contain sodium nitrite powder, which can be fatal if ingested in large doses. It can also cause skin irritation if not handled with gloves," the force said in a news release.

Accounts from family members, media, and authorities worldwide have brought the total number of deaths that may be linked to Law to at least 120, according to tracking by CTV News Toronto.

LIST OF MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES IN QUEBEC

If ever you need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:

Your family doctor (if you have one)

Your local CLSC, CISSS or CIUSSS: 811

AMI-Quebec: 514-486-1448

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA): 514-521-4993

Centre Interligne Inc.: (for issues related to sexual orientation): 514-866-0103

Depressives Anonymous: 514-278-2130

Groupe d'entraide pour un mieux-être: (GEME): 450-332-4463

Quebec Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Foundation: 514-727-0012

Société québécoise de la schizophrénie: 514-251-4000 x3400

Suicide Action Montreal: 1 866 277 3553

Suicide Prevention Service: 1 866 APPELLE

Veterans Affairs Canada: 1 800 268-7708

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

With files from CTV News Toronto