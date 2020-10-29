Police operation breaks up cocaine trafficking network on Montreal's South Shore

A police operation involving more than 150 agents was launched early Thursday morning in several municipalities in the Montreal region with the aim of dismantling a criminal drug-trafficking network.

Four police forces combined to make 13 arrests.

Project Melomane search and seizures took place simultaneously in Longueuil, Brossard, Boucherville and Beloeil in the Monteregie, and also in Montreal.

Longueuil police (SPAL) launched the investigation in the fall of 2019 following information received from the public on the activities of the drug trafficking network.

Les policiers du @PoliceSPAL ont effectué, ce matin, une perquisition en matière de cocaïne à Longueuil, Brossard, Boucherville, Montréal et Beloeil. 13 arrestations prévues. Détails : https://t.co/sHmwNBRQE0 pic.twitter.com/pru1RDDj3W

Police observations and investigations confirmed the involvement of several people in trafficking and established that the role of the organization was to supply cocaine to dealers in Longueuil.

On June 4, police deployed the first phase of their intervention. Four house searches and three vehicle searches were carried out; various items related to the packaging and distribution of cocaine were seized, as well as crack, methamphetamines and nearly $40,000 cash.

Following information gathered before and after the search and seizures, the investigation continued until the operation on Thursday morning, which aims to dismantle the criminal organization.

The operation involves police officers from the SPAL, the Regie intermunicipale de police Richelieu-Saint-Laurent, Montreal police (SPVM) and Laval police (SPL).

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2020.