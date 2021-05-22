Police plan for increased surveillance on the roads during the long Patriots' Day vacation

With the weather balmy and the COVID-19 numbers down, many Quebecers will likely take advantage of the good weather and the long Patriots' Day vacation to head for the outdoors.

From May 21 to 24, the Surete du Quebec (SQ) expects increased traffic on the roads and invites motorists to be extra careful when travelling.

Officers will be keeping a closer eye on the province's roads served by the SQ focusing on reckless driving and behaviour.

"The focus will be on risky behaviour or actions that contribute to collisions, such as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a cell phone while driving, and driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs or a combination of both. These are mainly the causes of fatal or serious injury collisions," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Helene Nepton on Saturday.

The SQ is also asking citizens to respect the measures in effect concerning travel between regions and cities of different alert levels in the ongoing pandemic.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, there was a drop in traffic on the roads, but Quebecers have since become accustomed to living with the health constraints and cottage rentals and outdoor activities have become more popular.

"The latest statistics we have, which have been compiled, are from 2018," explains Nepton, referring to the same long weekend.

"There were four fatal collisions, 143 injury collisions and 83 cases of impairment by alcohol or drugs or a combination of both," she said.

The SQ is asking road users to drive responsibly in order to avoid a dismal road accident record during this long vacation.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 22, 2021.