iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police probe suspicious deaths north of Montreal of two people who knew each other


image.jpg

Quebec provincial police are investigating after the bodies of two people in their 40s were discovered in separate locations in a community 80 kilometres north of Montreal.

Police are not releasing details about the relationship between the two victims but say they knew each other and that their deaths are suspicious.

They say police received a call Friday night from a resident of Ste-Julienne, Que., who expressed concern about a male friend whom they hadn't heard from in a while.

Police say they found a seriously injured 46-year-old man in his home who died not long after being transported to hospital.

They say their investigation led them the next day to an uninhabited residence in the same community, where they found the body of a 48-year-old woman.

Investigators and forensic teams are attempting to shed more light on what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 3, 2023.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*