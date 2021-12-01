Police provide new details about missing Longueuil teen as search continues

Police in Longueuil are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen girl.

Anika St-Hilaire, 16, was last seen just after 9 a.m. on Monday in Longueuil. Police believe she may be in the Montreal or South Shore regions and say they fear for her safety.

On Friday, police said in an update on their Facebook page that she was reportedly seen Monday morning with a man and she may have removed her black coat and eyeglasses and put on a man's long, blue coat with a fur hood.

They say she also may have discolouration due to bruising in one eye and her arm.

She is described as Caucasian, five feet three inches tall, 145 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair, and brown eyes. She speaks French and wears glasses.

She was last seen a black shirt, black pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.