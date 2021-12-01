iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police provide new details about missing Longueuil teen as search continues

Police say Anika St-Hilaire was last seen just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 in Longueuil and that they fear for her safety. (Source: Longueuil police handout)

Police in Longueuil are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen girl.

Anika St-Hilaire, 16, was last seen just after 9 a.m. on Monday in Longueuil. Police believe she may be in the Montreal or South Shore regions and say they fear for her safety.

On Friday, police said in an update on their Facebook page that she was reportedly seen Monday morning with a man and she may have removed her black coat and eyeglasses and put on a man's long, blue coat with a fur hood. 

They say she also may have discolouration due to bruising in one eye and her arm. 

She is described as Caucasian, five feet three inches tall, 145 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair, and brown eyes. She speaks French and wears glasses.

She was last seen a black shirt, black pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error