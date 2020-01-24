Police recover body of one of the missing French tourists whose snowmobiles plunged through ice near Lac-Saint-Jean

Provincial police have recovered the body of one of the French tourists whose snowmobiles plunged through the ice near Lac-Saint-Jean earlier this week.

The Surete du Quebec said the body of the man, who they have not yet identified, was found in the Grande Decharge river, about two kilometres away from where searchers had earlier found several of the men's snowmobiles.

The SQ said the search for the four men who remain missing are continuing.

Eight tourists from France and their tour guide were part of the group whose snowmobiles crashed through the ice near the mouth of the river around 7:30 Tuesday night near Saint-Henri-de-Taillon, about 500 kilometres north of Montreal.

Three members of the group managed to help each other out of the water and rushed for help. They were treated for hypothermia.

The guide, 42-year-old Benoit L'Esperance of Montreal, was rescued by firefighters but later died in a hospital

#Événementencours | Le corps d’un motoneigiste a été repêché dans la dernière heure dans la rivière La Grande Décharge, à plus de 2 km de l’endroit où les motoneiges ont été localisées. Nous ne pouvons pour le moment identifier la victime. Les recherches se poursuivent.