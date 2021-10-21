iHeartRadio
Police recover firearm-making machines, four guns in Montreal residence

image.png

Local and provincial police officers recovered four guns, as well as equiptment used to make firearms, during a raid in a residence in Ville St-Laurent, a borough in northern Montreal. 

Officers say they found a fifth gun "in production," as well as several firearm parts, machinery used to make firearms, and gun manufacturing documentation.   

The search was carried out by a team of officers from Montreal's police force (SPVM) as well as the Surete du Quebec (SQ) known as EILTA, which is tasked specifically with tackling firearm trafficking. 

Police also arrested one person, who was later let go "pending further investigation," read a news release from the SQ. 

The searches were the latest in an investigation into gun trafficking which began in September, police say, which also involved Canadian border services. 

-- More details to come.

